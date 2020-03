TAYLOR, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Crews are on the scene in a section of Taylor fighting a muti-building fire.

The fire broke out around 5 PM on a section of private property around the area of Bichler and Laurel Lanes.

While no injuries have been reported, Eyewitness News is told that multiple pieces of equipment, including trucks, have been destroyed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.