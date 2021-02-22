Crews battle fire at Palmerton apartment building

PALMERTON, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Crews are currently fighting a fire in snowy conditions in Palmerton.

The call came in around 10:00 a.m. Monday morning. The fire broke out at 302 Lehigh Avenue at an apartment building.

Flames seem to be concentrated to the top of the building. There are four fire companies working to put this blaze out. There is no word if anyone was hurt.

This is a developing story. Check back here for more details.