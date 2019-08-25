Crestwood School District start delayed

MOUNTAIN TOP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Officials at a local school district say transportation issues have forced them to delay the first day of classes.

Students at the Crestwood School District will be starting classes September 3rd and not tomorrow, August 26th, as originally planned.

In a letter to the community, Superintendent Bob Mehalick writes that the district is still working out the most efficient transportation routes.

This comes as Davis, the company awarded the transportation contract earlier this summer, let school officials know that they are “not confident in moving forward with the start of the school year beginning this Monday.”