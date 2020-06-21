Crash with ejection shuts down road in Hazle Township

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Multiple crews responded to a crash that occurred early Sunday morning.

Hazle Township Fire and Rescue were dispatched to the 300 block of Airport Beltway in Hazle Township around 1 AM for a report of a motor vehicle accident.

Authorities say one person was ejected from the vehicle during the crash and was unresponsive.

Pennsylvania State Police are heading the investigation.

As of 4 AM the Airport Beltway is still shut down.

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.