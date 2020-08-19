Crash ties up traffic on Interstate 81 in Luzerne County

UPDATE: 6:52 AM – Both lanes of I-81 near exit 168 have now reopened however the onramp from Arena Hub Plaza is still closed.



WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – An early morning crash is causing traffic problems on a section of Interstate 81.

The crash occurred around 4 AM Wednesday morning by mile marker 168, at the Arena Hub Plaza on-ramp in Wilkes-Barre.

No details have been released about the crash at this time and no word has been given about possible injuries.

The scene is still active and there is heavy traffic in the area, currently, the road is down to one lane only. Motorists should be prepared for slowdowns.