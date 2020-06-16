Coronavirus

Crash shuts down section of Route 11 in Scranton

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE – 9:10 AM : Eyewitness News has confirmed that the coroner has been called to the scene. Officials on scene tell us a small dump truck went off the road and down an embankment.

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Crews are on scene of a motor vehicle accident in Scranton this morning.

The crash occurred around 7:30 AM on northbound Route 11 at the Keyser Avenue exit.

Currently, Route 11 between North Keyser Ave and US 6 East/ I-81 Dickson City is closed to all traffic.

No word yet on when the road will reopen.

We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

