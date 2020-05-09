Coronavirus

Crash kills one, injures three in Schuylkill County

WEST BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – One woman is dead and three others are injured after a crash that occurred Thursday night.

The crash occured just before 11:00 PM on state route 61 South by Brick Hill Road, when a vehicle hit another in the passing lane and then collided with a third vehicle.

The drivers of the first and second vehicles, as well as a passenger, received minor injuries while the driver of the third vehicle, 41-year-old Abbey Whalen of Pottsville, suffered fatal injuries.

State Police are still investigating the cause of the collision.

