UPDATE: 7:50 AM – PennDOT has released a statement saying the road has been reopened.

LAWTON, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A crash late Wednesday night has closed a section of Route 367 in Susquehanna County.

Route 367 has been closed between Ervine Road and Route 267, both lanes are shut down.

State Police have not been able to tell us at this time what caused the crash, or if there were any injuries.

There is no word on when the road will reopen.