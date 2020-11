UPDATE: Route 33 has fully reopened to all traffic.

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A section of Route 33 Northbound has been shut down due to a crash.

The crash occurred around 10:15 AM on the northbound lane.

According to PennDOT, the section of Route 33 Northbound between 209 North and Interstate 80 are shut down while crews are on scene.

There has been no word yet on any injuries or when the road will be re-opened.