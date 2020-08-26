Crash closes section of Route 15 in Lycoming County

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A section of Route 15 is closed Wednesday morning following a crash.

According to a release from PennDOT, Route 15 between the intersection of Route 54 in Clinton Township and Main Street in South Williamsport has been closed due to a crash that occurred earlier in the morning.

The release states that detours are in place for both directions of traffic:

Northbound traffic will be detoured to Route 54, Route 405 and Interstate 180.

Southbound traffic will be detoured to Interstate 180

The road is expected to be closed all morning.

There have been no reports of injuries in the crash that caused the closure.