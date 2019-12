GLENBURN TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) PennDOT says Route 6 Eastbound is closed between Old Trail Road and Ackerly Road in Glenburn Township due to a crash.

Crews say the crash brought down utilities in the area. Drivers are advised to find an alternate route. A local detour has been put in place according to PennDOT.

Eyewitness News has a crew on the way and will bring you the very latest on this breaking story as we get it.