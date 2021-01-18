Crash closes Route 487 in Columbia County

ORANGEVILLE, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A crash has shut down both lanes of Route 487 (Main Street) in Orangeville Borough.

According to a release from PennDOT, Route 487 is closed between Broad Street and Route 93 (Berwick Road).

Crews on scene tell Eyewitness News that a tractor trailer lost control and flipped onto its side, blocking a large portion of the two lane road.

There were no injuries and only minimal damage to a residential building.

A detour utilizing local roads is in place.

That section of 487 is expected to be closed for several hours.

You can check on the latest condition by visiting www.511PA.com.

