WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A portion of Interstate 84 has been closed.

According to PennDOT, a crash has closed Interstate 84 eastbound beginning at Exit 8 (Mt. Cobb/Hamlin) due to a crash that occurred just before 1:30 p.m.

The road is expected to reopen around 4:00 p.m. Drivers should avoid the area. You can find all the latest road conditions at 511PA.com.