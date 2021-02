BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A crash that occurred Monday morning has closed a lane of traffic on Interstate 80 in Columbia County.

According to a release from PennDOT, I-80 eastbound by mile marker 236 (Bloomsburg Exit) has been closed after a tractor-trailer accident occurred.

There has been no word on injuries in the crash.

Motorists should expect delays while crews work the scene.

For the latest in road conditions you can visit 511pa.com.