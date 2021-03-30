Crash causes intermittent outages, road closure in Lackawanna County

DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A crash has caused intermittent power and service outages along with a road closure in Lackawanna County.

According to police, the crash occurred around 10:30 Tuesday night on the 500 block of Main Street in Dickson City when a car struck two parked vehicles and a utility pole.

Police on scene said the driver was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.

Main Street in Dickson City is closed between Bowman Street and Boulevard Avenue. Police say that section of road will remain closed through the morning commute.

Residents in the area may experience outages while repairs are being done.

This is a developing story and we will have more information on it as it becomes available.