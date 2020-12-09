Multiple crashes cause lane closures on I-81 in Lackawanna County

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Slick conditions are causing trouble for motorists on a section of Interstate 81 on Wednesday.

According to a release from PennDOT, an accident on the northbound lane of Interstate 81 has caused a lane of the major roadway to be shut down near exit 182 (Montage Mountain). PennDOT says the expected time for the road to be reopened is 12 pm.

Another lane restriction is in effect on I-81 southbound at mile marker 205 due to a separate crash. This restriction is expected to be lifted around 1:00 p.m.

Travelers in the area should plan for delays.