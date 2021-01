DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A crash is causing some traffic problems on a section in Interstate 84 in Lackawanna County.

According to a release from PennDOT, the crash occurred shortly before 9 am on Friday at the 2.5 mile marker in east bound lane of I-84.

PennDOT says the road should be fully re-opened by 11 am.

There has been no word on any injuries resulting from the crash.