COVID-19: one year later, through the eyes of survivors

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Officially, it’s day 366 of the COVID-19 global pandemic, and there are efforts on so many fronts to avoid another full year of trials and tribulations.



It’s a testament of will and those efforts for those, like Natalie Martinez and Leslie Ward, who have seen the worst of this.

“I’d rather do another c section that, like it was that that bad,” said Martinez.

“Tightness in our chest trouble breathing. This cough was just unbearable. It really was completely full-blown COVID-19,” said Ward.

To date, there have been almost one million positive cases of coronavirus here in the keystone state, according to the department of health. 92% of those cases have made full recoveries, but as we look back on the last year and the way all of our lives have changed.

Those who have survived the virus say it’s been a nightmare, well past the average two weeks of symptoms. They want everyone to know that between day one and day 366, it’s not the time to let our guard down.

“We all worked through it and everything but we made it through, but by the end of my two weeks, I was in tears I, it took me one hour to get up my stairs,” said Martinez

“After I got better from it, I realized how life-changing it really is and what a blessing it was, I could have been one of the unlucky ones that didn’t survive or had long-lasting effects of it,” said Ward.

As vaccine efforts continue, we are all looking to the year we’ve had and the year to come to be very different.

Those who have survived the worst understand more than most and say they hope many continue to do things like mask up, social distance, and most importantly, remain kind to one another.

We’ll hear more later today from survivors who have a different view of the world beyond recovery, but who all say they couldn’t have made it without continued support from their communities.