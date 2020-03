MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A COVID-19 related death was reported in Monroe County on Sunday.

According to a release from the Monroe County coroner, a 56-year-old male from East Stroudsburg, who tested positive for COVID-19, has died due to complications from the virus.

The man passed away at Lehigh Valley Hospital East Stroudsburg on Sunday.

This marks the first COVID-19 death in Monroe County.