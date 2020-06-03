Counting of ballots underway in Lackawanna County

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Lackawanna County is the last county in the northeastern Pennsylvania region to transition from the red phase and despite restrictions, it is not quite done with the state’s primary election.

Ballots are still being counted at the Lackawanna County Government Center. As more voters than ever in this county voted by mail-in ballot, the emphasis is on both security and accuracy.

“This is nothing like we’ve ever seen before,” John Fletcher, Judge of Election for Precinct 21.4, Scranton, told Eyewitness News.

Keyser Valley Community Center is usually hopping with voters on Election Day but not in this primary during a pandemic.

“We had 400 mail-in or absentee ballots here. More than the walk-in,” Fletcher said.

Joe Ambrose was one of only about 300 walk-in voters and wore a protective face mask while filling out a ballot.

“It’s different, you know. Just going to have to get used to it,” Ambrose said.

The scene was also different at the Lackawanna County Government Center, where Director of Elections Marion Medalis ordered the scanning of more than 30,000 mail-in ballots to begin less than two hours before the polls closed.

“It’s going all right. We have a good system. Marion has everything under control. It’s like an assembly line there so we’re doing okay,” Lackawanna County Commissioner Chris Chermak said.

Some voters dropped off their mail-in ballots before the polls closed.

“I imagine the sheriffs have been here all day to make sure that it’s all above board,” Katie Moulder, an Archbald voter said.

Despite the primary election taking place in unprecedented times, voters remained confident in the process.

“I feel comfortable and confident that it will be secure and that everybody will make sure that in this time, in this new time that things will get done the right way,” Zac Connors, a Scranton voter said.

Assuming there are more ballots to count, the process will resume Wednesday morning.

Lackawanna County Chief of Staff Brian Jeffers told Eyewitness News that if the absentee ballot trend continues in the November general election, he expects more than double the mail-in ballots than what they had to count Tuesday.

