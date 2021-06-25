Could local police departments soon be using radar for speed enforcement?

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE 28/ WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — Efforts are underway in Harrisburg to allow local police departments to use radar to enforce speed limits.





Pennsylvania is the only state in the nation in which local police officers cannot use radar to conduct speed control operations. State troopers have been using the technology for decades.

Lawmakers and officials in law enforcement say the issue has been debated long enough and they are confident it will become a reality this year.

The I-Team takes a look at the controversy on Eyewitness News.