Coughlin, Mackin schools closed due to COVID-19

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Coughlin High School and Mackin School are closed on Tuesday due to COVID-19.

A representative at the Wilkes-Barre School District administration office confirmed that the schools were closed due to COVID-19 , but declined to go into further detail.

A message on the Wilkes-Barre Area School Districts website says that both schools are shut down due to “an abundance of caution”.

Students and faculty from both schools will work remotely today.

Students at other schools in the district are to report to their respective schools as normal.