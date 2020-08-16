Corpus Christi Parish holds annual car show

HARDING, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Corpus Christi Parish held its ninth annual car show Sunday, welcoming people from all over the state to enjoy the afternoon in the company of rare and unique cars.

Over 130 cars were placed across the grass outside of the Church of Holy Redeemer for what Car Show Committee Member Carmen Altavilla says is the biggest show yet.

“God cooperated with us,” Altavilla told Eyewitness News. “The weather is perfect. We got more cars than we’ve ever had before. We maxed out on the food vendors and we maxed out on the commercial vendors.”

Mike Muldowney of Mountain Top built the car he brought to Sunday’s show. Car enthusiasts say collecting and working on the cars becomes a lifestyle.

“One you get bit by it, there’s no turning back,” Muldowney said. “It’s all I can say, it’s an addiction, it grabs you. It’s all you think about it’s all you focus your spare time on.”

Muldowney says the shows are important to get a change of scenario during the pandemic.

“I’ve had a million people come up to me so far and say ‘thank you for having this show. We needed to get out’,” Altavilla said.

Organizers say the car show normally raises over $5,000 for the Corpus Christi Parish.