Coroner on scene of Interstate 81 crash

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A early morning crash turned fatal Wednesday.

Crews were called around 5 AM to the scene of a car into a tractor-trailer on 81 Northbound, mile marker 161 between Nanticoke and Nuangola.

There has been no word yet on the extent of injuries or the number of people involved, but the Luzerne County Coroner was called to the scene.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

The section of Interstate 81 northbound is down to one lane while crews remain on scene.

