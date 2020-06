EXETER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Police are on scene at a residence in Luzerne County where at least one person has been shot.

This incident was called in around 8:00 AM on Friday when it was reported that a person had been shot at the intersection of Harding Ave and Route 92.

Officials have confirmed one fatality.

There has been no word on the suspect at this time.

This is a developing story and we will update this story as we gain more information.