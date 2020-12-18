One person dead in Newport Township fire

NEWPORT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – According to Newport Township Police, one person has died after a fire that broke out Friday morning in Newport Township.

The fire started around 7:30 at a home in the 300 block of Old Newport Street. A section of Old Newport Street has been shut down while crews battle the fire.

The extent of injuries and/or the number of fatalities is unknown at this time.

A state police fire marshal is at the home investigating the fire.

This is a developing story. Andy Mehalshick will have more information as it becomes available.