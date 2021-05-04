Coroner called to home in Monroe County

MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — There was a heavy police presence at a home in Monroe County Tuesday night.

Officials confirm that the coroner has been called to a home in Middle Smithfield Township however they would not release the nature of the investigation. We do know responders were called around 9:30 p.m.

Not many details have been released, but Pennsylvania State Police Stroudsburg is handling the investigation.

Eyewitness News will release more information as it becomes available.

