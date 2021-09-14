Coroner called for body recovery in Susquehanna River

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Eyewitness News is on scene where a body has been discovered in the Susquehanna River near the Market Street bridge in Wilkes-Barre.

According to Fire Chief Jay Delaney, a rescue boat was sent to the Susquehanna River Tuesday morning around 10 a.m. after a body was seen in the river.





Officials were on scene handling the body recovery off the levee near Market Street Bridge towards Carey Avenue.

An eyewitness walking on the Market Street Bridge says they saw what looked like a person floating down the river.

The Luzerne County Coroner Frank Hacken tells Eyewitness News an older man has been recovered, found down the river from the Market Street Bridge. The cause of death is undetermined at this time pending an autopsy report.





Chief Delaney says there have been no reports of a missing person. It is unknown how long the person was in the water.

This is an ongoing investigation and we will update you with the latest information as it is released.