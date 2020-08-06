Coroner called after pedestrian struck by train in Plains Township

Posted: / Updated:
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The coroner is on the scene in Plains Township where a pedestrian has reportedly been struck by a train.

The Plains Township police chief says one person was struck just after 3:00 PM on the railroad tracks near South Oak Street. Township police and the Norfolk Southern Railroad are investigating.

The incident occurred off the road and the train is currently stopped. Train cars are blocking traffic down the road at South Main and Miller Streets.

Eyewitness News will bring you the latest information as it becomes available.

