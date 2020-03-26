Coronavirus Response Special Report

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) On Wednesday Eyewitness News presented “Coronavirus Response,” an hour long special report dedicated to bringing you the latest information on this global pandemic that is now disrupting the lives of nearly everyone in Northeastern, Central Pennsylvania and beyond.

Anchors Candice Kelly and Nick Toma were joined in our studio by Dr. Gerald Maloney, Chief Medical Officer, Geisinger hospitals and Dr. Matthew Berger, a local psychiatrist. Dr. Jeffrey Jahre, Infectious Disease Specialist and Senior Vice President of Medical and Academic Affairs for St. Luke’s Health Network joined us remotely from Bethlehem.

The doctors fielded questions from our viewers about the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition, Healthbeat Reporter Mark Hiller presented a timeline of the virus and its spread in Pennsylvania. Mark also focused on the social isolation many older Americans face during these uncertain times.

I-Team Reporter Andy Mehalshick brought us the latest on the postponement of the Primary Election in Pennsylvania to June 2. Andy also spoke with experts about scams that are surfacing and what to be on the lookout for.

Reporter Cody Butler spoke with Women’s Resource Center in Lackawanna and Susquehanna Counties .

Sports Director AJ Donatoni updated the latest on the local, national and world sports scene.

We also featured our on-line educational version of Stefano at School, with meteorologist Stefano Dipietro using augmented reality to promote learning at home while children are off from school.