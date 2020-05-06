Coronavirus impacts Girl Scouts ahead of centennial celebration

BROOKLYN, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The coronavirus pandemic has forced the cancelation of many big events. Now, a local Girl Scout camp in Susquehanna County is being impacted ahead of their centennial celebration.

For Camp Archbald, 2020 was supposed to be a milestone year marking 100 years as a Girl Scout camp. Unfortunately, coronavirus has had a huge impact on their celebrations.

“Unfortunately, the council that owns the property, Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania, has made the decision to cancel the use of all of their properties until August 31 of this year,” Emily Loder, Marking and Communications Chair for Camp Archbald told Eyewitness News.

Camp Archbald is being reviewed by Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania to see if they’ll be able to remain a camp. The camp has had to cancel about half of their planned events from April to September. However this has not had an impact on their efforts to stay in operation.

“They’re keeping in mind those reservations that would have been utilized towards the benchmarks that they had set for our review. That benchmark ends in October,” Loder said.

Like many places, Camp Archbald has been able to move some events online. The camp has been sharing history sessions with the scouts with social media, keeping them educated about one of the oldest Girl Scout camps in the world.

“We were the first camp to offer a brownie unit, which is for younger girls, 5 and 6 year olds. We were the first camp to have a mariners unit which is girls involved with water house boats,” Loder said.

The camp is still hoping to have their sentinel celebration in September but will improvise if necessary.

“Initially our 100th celebration was planned for September 12th. And so we’re looking to see if we can do something at camp if we can be allowed on property at that time,” Loder explained.

As for the Girl Scouts themselves, they are doing all they can to earn badges and help their community from home.

The camp is also planning to put a time capsule on the property filled by visitors to the camp.