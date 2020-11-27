Coronavirus does not deter some Black Friday shoppers

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Black Friday is here and so are the deals. The coronavirus didn’t stop some shoppers in our region from getting up early to snag discounted items.

Here at some of the big box stores in Wilkes Barre township, shoppers lined up early this morning for holiday shopping as they do every year.

However, with covid, it was still a far cry from the chaos many bargain hunters like Milea Osmanski are used to.

At Best Buy, many shoppers were staring down the alarm clock and the COVID-19 pandemic as they hunted for big bargains.

Compared to the throngs of people many are accustomed to on Black Friday, customers say this year felt tame.

One of those shoppers, Milea Osmanski, told me the potential for smaller crowds actually motivated her to come out.

“Definitely, because a lot of people are intimidated by how many people are out. But this year, you could just go in, a lot easier. “

At Best Buy, there were large portions of the morning where there was no line at all.

But down the street at Target, a different scene, with hundreds lined up before doors opened at 7 am.

Devin Smith, a shopper there, told me it did not feel out of the ordinary to be around so many people, provided good health measures were practiced.

“We do go out to the stores, so it’s not like I’m not used to seeing crowds or be around people. But we try to wash, and masks, and distance from everybody. “

Despite their willingness to brave the crowds, those I spoke with said covid has still affected their shopping habits, with virtually everyone in agreement about one thing: shop online this season.

“I’ve done a lot more online shopping, and just like staying home and getting it done there.” Osmanski said

Another change that’s affecting some shoppers is staggered sales this year, with some stores discounting different items at different times to prevent a mass build-up of customers all at once.

But any way you look at it a tame Black Friday experience this morning here at some holiday favorites.