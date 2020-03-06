Coronavirus by the numbers

Governor Tom Wolf announced Friday morning two presumptive positives cases of novel coronavirus in Pennsylvania. If confirmed, these two cases will mark the first instances of the virus in the commonwealth.

Here’s what we know about the virus:

The World Health Organization (WHO) says that the novel coronavirus has a global mortality rate of about 3.4%. This is more than three times the seasonal flu which generally kills fewer than 1% of those infected.

According to a report out of China, 16% of cases of the viral infection become serious. Older people and those with pre-existing conditions are especially at risk.

To date, in the U.S., the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports there are 164 active, confirmed cases of the coronavirus. States have started to conduct their own tests which remain presumed positive until confirmed by the CDC. According to Johns Hopkins, there are 260 cases nationwide including those that are presumed positive.

As of Friday afternoon, 14 deaths have been reported in the U.S. due to the coronavirus, 13 of those were in Washington while one was in California. Eight people have recovered.

Below is a map of all the confirmed cases of the novel virus nationwide. This does not include those that are presumed positive such as the case in Wayne County. We will be updating this map as more information becomes available.

As of March 5, 2020 1,583 patients had been tested at the CDC. However, as states begin to report their own numbers, the CDC is “no longer reporting the number of persons under investigation”.

Currently, the CDC states that the risk of exposure to most residents remains low.

The CDC recommends everyone help prevent the spread of diseases like the novel coronavirus by taking every-day precautions such as washing hands often, cleaning frequently touched objects, and staying home if you are sick.