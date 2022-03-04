Cooper’s Seafood House creates new drink to raise funds for Ukraine

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Cooper’s Seafood House in Scranton is showing support for Ukraine in the form of a new drink.





They have created an alcoholic drink that looks like the Ukrainian flag. All of the earnings from the sale of the drink will go to a charity that directly helps Ukraine relief. The restaurant will also match the amount raised to double the donation.

The drink consists of Coconut vodka, pineapple juice, blue Curacao and lime juice and is layered to represent the Ukrainian flag.