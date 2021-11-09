Contaminated soil being removed from I-81 months after fuel spill

PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Contaminated soil is now being removed from a crash site in Pittston Township nearly seven months after a truck hauling fuel tipped over on an intestate ramp back in April.

Eyewitness News saw crews cleaning up the mess near the interstate on ramp. We were told the soil is being taken to Alliance Landfill in Taylor.

Last week, PennDOT officials announced the cleanup would start this week and continue into December. Tuesday, multiple dump trucks hauled away contaminated soil.

It all started back in April when a tractor trailer hauling fuel tipped over on the on ramp from Route 315 to Interstate 81.

Video in the player below shows the crews cleaning up the fuel spill along the interstate back in April:

PennDOT says the work will take place Monday through Saturday, 6:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. until the cleanup is complete.