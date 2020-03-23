Construction comes to a halt under governor’s order

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Construction season is over until further notice as Governor Tom Wolf’s order to close non-life-sustaining businesses includes some state workers. PennDOT is stopping all road maintenance unless it is deemed life- sustaining.

PennDOT plow operators were out salting the roads Monday as that is being considered life-sustaining but road construction has come to a halt.

“Right now all of our construction projects are on hold,” said Rich Roman, District Executive of PennDOT District Four. “Generally that’s not that impactful as of yet because we are still coming out of winter.”

PennDOT has been ordered by Harrisburg to work only on life-sustaining or emergency operations. Roman says that means only a few field crews in District Four’s six counties are currently on the job.

“We have a sign crew, bridge crew and general maintenance crew that have been working and the rest of the employees are off on a paid office closing,” Roman said.

Some of those who are “off” were called in to treat the snowy roads Monday morning.

“We addressed it and once we are done with cleaning up, our crews will go back home and back on a paid office closing for the remainder of the 14 days,” Roman said.

As of right now, the only field work being completed are bridge inspection that are due at the end of the month.

The hold on construction comes as the governor tried to curb COVID-19 from spreading.

“We also don’t want our people to get sick as well,” Roman said. “So were being fully compliant with the governor’s declaration.”

PennDOT business employees are working from home for the 14-day period which started a week ago Tuesday. Roman says that while this is happening, employees are planning and scheduling road repair projects through spring, summer and fall.