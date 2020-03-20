Congressman Fred Keller calls on Gov. Wolf to rescind order shutting down PA businesses

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Congressman Fred Keller (R-PA) on Friday sent a letter to Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf, requesting that the Governor immediately rescind his March 19, 2020, order that closes the physical locations of all “non-life-sustaining” businesses.

According to Congressman Keller, the order disregards the guidance set forth by public health officials and puts long-term economic security at risk.

“Therefore, I am requesting that you immediately rescind your order until such time that you can formulate a cogent plan to Pennsylvanians who are understandably panicked by your ill-prepared actions,” the letter says.

In the letter, Congressman Keller notes the chaos that has ensued since the order was issued with no notice and little guidance.

“Unfortunately, your order came with no notice, limited details, and insufficient explanation. It has injected chaos and uncertainty into an already trying time and placed more concerns on employers and workers,” the letter adds.

“On top of all this, the order may have a devastating long-term impact on our economy. When this pandemic abates, as all healthcare experts say that it will, people will need jobs, supplies, and a way to restart our previously strong economy. Your order hinders these efforts, putting our national security—and individual financial security—at risk.”