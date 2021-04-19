Concerns over COVID, Scranton School District elementary school switch to virtual on Tuesday, Wednesday

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — George Bancroft Elementary School/ Isaac Tripp Elementary School are closing for Tuesday and Wednesday and requiring virtual instruction.

According to an announcement made by the school administration, the closing is due to active COVID-19 cases.

Students, faculty, and staff will remain virtual for the next two days. They say the building will be deep cleaned during this time.

On Thursday, in-person instruction will resume for cohort B.