Coronovirus En Espanol Link

Community turns out for local musician celebrating 90th birthday

Top News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KINGSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The coronavirus crisis did not prevent a local community from helping a legendary, local musician celebrate his 90th birthday on Sunday afternoon.

A trumpeter, neighbors, and a parade of cars by the dozen showed up to surprise Bobby Baird on his 90th birthday. 

The Back Mountain man is a renowned, award winning trumpeter who has performed for presidents and international crowds.

Baird still performs with Scranton-based Doug Smith’s Dixieland All-Stars.

We will hear from the birthday boy about one big goal he still hopes to accomplish coming up tonight on Eyewitness News at 11.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos