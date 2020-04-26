Community turns out for local musician celebrating 90th birthday

KINGSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The coronavirus crisis did not prevent a local community from helping a legendary, local musician celebrate his 90th birthday on Sunday afternoon.

A trumpeter, neighbors, and a parade of cars by the dozen showed up to surprise Bobby Baird on his 90th birthday.

The Back Mountain man is a renowned, award winning trumpeter who has performed for presidents and international crowds.







Baird still performs with Scranton-based Doug Smith’s Dixieland All-Stars.

