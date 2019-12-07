Community ‘Shakes their booty’ for a good cause in Luzerne County

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – It’s always nice to work up a sweat for a good cause. This Saturday in Kingston, it was time to ‘shake your booty for the community.'”

Vive health and fitness took to the holiday spirit for the second month in a row with their ‘Shake your Booty for your Community’ event.

Two hours of almost non-stop, intense dancing, five motivating instructors and plenty of high heart rates to warm the heart.

“It’s great,” said vive member Connie Bookwalter, who spent the entire event out on the dance floor. “you dance for an hour or two hours and you don’t even know you’re exercising except you’re all sweaty.”

Ashley Raspen has organized both events which were inspired by trips to local charitable organizations where resources were scarce. So, she decided to do something about it.

“It’s just getting people out on a saturday morning just to have fun with one another, for a great cause for our community,” she said.

Members came to dance but brought their charitable contributions before and after.

“They donated food. They donated clothes and they donated cash,” listed Raspen. “today, vibe is going to match the cash donations and we’re going to send it over to Volunteers of America.”

Getting a good workout is one thing, but being able to help others out..

“I wouldn’t miss it for the world,” exclaimed Bookwalter. “It’s great that vive wants to support the community and there’s a lot of need in this valley.”

The event raised over two-hundred and fifty dollars from member donations, alone. That’s on top of the food and clothing items.

Vive stresses donations should be made to organizations that give freely back into the communities and are looking to make this event a monthly occurrence.