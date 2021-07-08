Community reacts to winning lottery ticket sold in West Pittston

WEST PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s not everyday there is a million dollar lottery winner in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

But someone purchased a Match 6 Lotto ticket this week worth $5.4M in West Pittston. The ticket sold at K & S Convenience Store matched all of the numbers in Tuesday’s drawing.







It’s causing quite the buzz at the business with lottery players and the owner. One woman said if she won she’d help her two children and their families. One man said if he was the lucky winner he would help spruce up a local Boy Scout camp. Now the multi-million dollar question is: who is the winner of the big jackpot?

Mark Hiller will have more on the community’s reaction tonight on Eyewitness News.