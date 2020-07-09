Community reacts after tense standoff ends with an arrest, strangulation charges

GLEN LYON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A Luzerne County neighborhood is trying to return to normal Thursday after a tense standoff ended with the arrest of a man who is now facing strangulation charges.

“They only let me in the house to get the dog and they were like you’ve got to get off this street and I was like ‘what’?” Elizabeth Gernhart, a neighbor of George Karavitch told Eyewitness News.

On Wednesday night, Pennsylvania State Police and the Special Emergency Response Team surrounded Karavitch’s home as they tried to convince him to surrender. He had locked himself inside the home with a young child and as authorities worked to reduce tensions, a road detour was put into place, preventing some people from entering their nearby homes.

“I thought there would be, like, gunfire and all that stuff. Yeah, thank God they didn’t. You know, you don’t know what’s going on. He came out with his hands, you didn’t see his hands anywhere. You don’t know what condition he was in you know,” Walter Yaninas, another neighbor said.

Bree Garinger, who is new to the neighborhood is now trying not to get too rattled about the domestic dispute that escalated into a standoff.

“You know, it could happen anywhere. Of course, it happened here in Glen Lyon on Coal Street last night but I believe that it’s a quiet neighborhood. I’ve been here off and on. I think me and my son will be happy here. You never know where it’s going to happen but I’m glad everybody was safe,” Garinger said.

Karavitch faces several assault charges. He is now free on bail. He faces a preliminary hearing set for July 22 at Luzerne County Central Court.