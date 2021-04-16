Teamwork makes progress for civil rights in local communities

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – National headlines have the spotlight fixed, again, on civil rights movements and the fight against injustice.

Northeast and Central PA have seen thousands of people taking to the streets in peaceful protests throughout last year. It’s the work being done after that has local activist groups and officials on the right path.

Groups like the new Lackawanna County branch of the NAACP, the Black Scranton Project, and Creating Change FTP have been hard at work.

Representation from these local groups is now regularly meeting with the mayor, police chief, and officials in Scranton. Those meetings are critical even as different programs help educate about civil rights, gender equality, and more in an online setting, as well as continuing to hit the streets for peaceful protests.

Other initiatives have been to feed those in need and support minority-owned businesses with the goal being a whole community effort.

Earlier this week, the state conference president of the NAACP Kenneth Huston visited Scranton to show support for keeping a local elementary school open.

While he was here, he told us about all the work he’s been seeing and hearing about happen in our corner of the state and what that means for unity moving forward.

“When it comes to racial issues, it’s having those relationships with police departments and school districts that are incredibly important–with their elected officials both county and locally are extremely important. And I think they’re hitting the ground running with that.”

While the nation is keeping an eye on the death of Daunte Wright, the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer in the death of George Floyd, and the Christian Hall case here in NEPA, talking with these organizations and those officials, both are fixed on keeping everyone at the table and working to prevent any incidents down the road.