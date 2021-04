HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Outrage in a Luzerne County community after the theft of a wheelchair-accessible swing.

The swing was donated by the Hazleton Lions Club. It was stolen from the Altmiller Playground in Hazleton sometime last week.

Now a fund drive is underway to replace the swing set up by the community.

