Community helps purchase new fire truck

MONTROSE, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – United Fire Company’s Rescue 1 Fire Truck is parked at its home in Montrose. Its uniqueness shines bright.

“A new custom built apparatus,” said Paul Johnson, Second Assistant Chief of the United Fire Company.

Paul Johnson says anywhere from LED lights, cabin seating and down to the storage for the department’s equipment. Every square inch.

“A lot of the technology is actually in how it runs efficiently. Obviously newer motors, the electrical system on it is much more advances,” said Johnson.

The LED lights allow for less wear and tear on the battery, motor and generator while idle at a scene. Compared to its current 1992 Rescue which has incandescent lights.

“As far as the functionality of the truck really it’s just a bigger truck for us, more space,” said Johnson.

The decision to go “new” started two years ago after searching for an adequate used truck came up empty. The Rescue Replacement Committee was formed. Less than one year ago, assembly began on the half million dollar truck.

The final product arrived on Sunday with the sirens at full blast.

“We definitely could not do this without our community,” said Johnson.

With COVID, the company is doing all they can to raise money through fundraisers to support the new fire truck and the department.

Volunteers will start training on the new truck sometime soon, and the Rescue will be put into service in April, the same time the old ones will be taken out of service and sold.