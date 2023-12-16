OLYPHANT, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Having a laugh for a loved one in need was the idea for an event in Lackawanna County.

Dozens flocked in and out at the Keystone Stage in Olyphant throughout the day enjoying more than ten acts all performing for a cause.

A community coming together to show love for 26-year-old Justin Bailey and his family.

In August Justin was diagnosed with an extremely aggressive and rare form stage four glioblastoma.

His family says Justin loves to laugh and even make others laugh, which is what Saturday night is all about.

The event also includes basket raffles and a 50-50, with all the proceeds going to the Bailey family.