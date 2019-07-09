Communities Concerned After Governor Vetoes Voting Machine Funding Bill

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Many officials in counties across the commonwealth are concerned they don’t have the money needed to meet a state mandate to replace their voting machines..

That plea coming just days after Governor Wolf vetoed legislation that would have provided some financial options for counties. The I-Team’s Andy Mehalshick has our story.

“Well, listen we are disappointed in the veto. We need the funding to move forward in Luzerne County” Luzerne County Manager Dave Pedri said on Monday.

Pedri isn’t pulling any punches. He said when he heard that Governor Tom Wolf vetoed senate bill 48 on Friday.

It was like a punch in the stomach.

“From Luzerne County’s perspective it could be a tax hike, it could mean borrowing, it could mean a bunch of different things. It could mean moving money around in our current budget. All options are on the table,” said Pedri.

But the option they and other county officials across the Commonwealth had counted on is now “off’ the table for now. That was funding from the state to help Luzerne County replace its 700 voting machines. The Governor wants all voting machines in the state to provide a paper ballot receipt to ensure the integrity and security of all elections.

“Luzerne County got probably about $2.1 million dollars that would have helped payment for the voting machines,” said Tim McGinley, Luzerne County Council.

Governor Wolf was asked about the veto Monday in Harrisburg. He insists the senate bill did not make for a more secure …or more efficient for voters..

“They had one element in there eliminating straight party voting. I’m not quite sure how that makes voting easier. So we had no conversation about that,” Said Governor Wolf.

The Governor told lawmakers his door is up to discuss the matter.