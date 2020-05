WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – Wyoming County is expected to be on the list of counties slated to move into the ‘yellow’ phase of reopening on May 22, county commissioner Tom Henry has confirmed to Eyewitness News.

Henry says Governor Tom Wolf is expected to make the official announcement Friday afternoon. Eyewitness News will carry that briefing live on WBRE, WYOU, and PAHomepage.com.