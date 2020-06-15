Columbia County gyms ‘working out’ in the green phase

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Columbia County certainly enjoying being green with some businesses getting back on their feet.

The emphasis over the last couple of months has been supporting those small businesses, namely restaurants.

Here at Bloom Health and Fitness and other locations across Columbia County, people can now come in and start working off that pandemic ’15’.

We spoke with owner Bob Groshek, who told us what the last three months in waiting has been like.

“It has been a long long three months, seeing the members coming back in I can’t explain the feeling, I love my wife and kids dearly but it’s just nice seeing other human beings”

Groshek also spoke on some of the precautions that his gym, and others in the green phase, are going to be implementing.

“Pennsylvania is on a decline and we want to keep it that way so we can get back to the new normal. So what we do when a member comes in is they get a disinfectant bottle and they spray down the equipment before and after they use it. When they are done we disinfect the bottle and put it back into rotation. We taped off some of the equipment to keep in line with social distancing. We also have six-foot boxes in the weightlifting room as well. The staff is wearing masks but we don’t require members to wear masks during cardio for safety concerns such as heat exhaustion.”

As Bob starts to see people back in the gym this morning, we’ll hear more from everyone here about how they’re coming back with a vengeance all while staying safe.

