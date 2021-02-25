COLTS offers free rides for vaccination appointments

Vaccninate NEPA Banner

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The County of Lackawanna Transit System (COLTS) is offering free shared rides to any residents in need of transportation to and from their COIVD-19 vaccination appointment within the county.

“I am pleased that COLTS is able to offer this important service,” said COLTS Executive Director Bob Fiume in a statement. “COLTS is committed to ensuring that transportation is not a barrier for people to get vaccinated and we are prepared to assist people in reaching their vaccine appointments.”

Reservations are required for the service, which starts March 1 and is available from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Residents will need to call the Shared Ride department at (570) 963-6795 no later than noon on the business day prior to their appointment.

Riders must have a confirmed COVID-19 vaccine appointment to qualify.

